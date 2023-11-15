Beauty Secrets acquires Sarah Hurst Skin Clinic in Patcham.

Beauty Secrets, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of Sarah Hurst Skin Clinic in Patcham. This strategic move is set to expand on Sarah’s range of treatment, innovation, and exceptional skin care services to the local community of Brighton, Patcham and its surrounding areas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beauty Secrets has been in business for 38 years and is well known throughout the West Sussex and Surrey region for their contribution to community initiatives. It is also known for its extensive range of services, including body treatments, skincare treatments, machine-led rejuvenation treatments, and much more. As one of the major destinations for rejuvenation, spa and beauty treatments, they have built an extensive list of regular customers and are often cited as must-visit in their individual locations of Horsham, Hove, Godalming, Chichester and now Patcham.

The acquisition of Sarah Hurst Skin Clinic in Patcham will enable Beauty Secrets to introduce a wider array of services and treatments to the community and continue to provide high quality service to its loyal and valued clientele. This represents a significant milestone for Beauty Secrets, enhancing its presence and reputation as a premier destination for skincare and beauty solutions. With a long-standing commitment to delivering the highest standard of treatments and a passion for helping clients look and feel their best, Beauty Secrets is set to continue Sarah’s legacy of expert skin and beauty treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The founder of Sarah Hurst Skin Clinic, Sarah Hurst, shared her thoughts about the acquisition, saying; “Sarah Hurst Skin Clinic is transitioning to a new chapter, as it will be carried forward by the [Beauty Secrets] brand, with the same incredible team remaining in place. This decision wasn't made lightly, but I believe it's the right step forward. I want to express my deepest gratitude to all our clients for their unwavering loyalty and support. Your trust in us has meant the world. To my team, you are more than colleagues; you are family. Your dedication, compassion, and unwavering support have been nothing short of remarkable.”

While my personal journey takes a different path, I'm excited to see Sarah Hurst Skin Clinic continue to flourish under the Beauty Secrets brand. Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey.”

Karen Thompson, Managing Director of Beauty Secrets said, "I felt that Sarah Hurst’s vision and her salon really aligned with what we were doing in the Beauty Secrets family. I had no hesitation in bringing forward her salon and feel privileged to formally include it in Beauty Secrets.

”The future, we hope, will be a salon that offers all of the same things that Sarah has done over the last years, but also brings in some new treatments with new people. It’s a really exciting time and we hope you will join us in carrying on Sarah’s legacy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing clients of Sarah Hurst Skin Clinic will continue to receive the same exceptional care they have come to know and trust. Beauty Secrets is committed to a seamless transition, ensuring that clients feel valued and supported during this change.

For more information about Beauty Secrets and its services, please visit https://www.beautysecretsspa.co.uk/ or contact [email protected].

About Beauty Secrets: