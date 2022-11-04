The launch event will be at The Hotel Pelirocco, Brighton, on Tuesday, November 8, and will feature a talk by Steve Allnutt from the Sussex Seabed Restoration.

The first beer is High Tide, which will be available in a keg as well as 440ml cans. This beverage celebrates Bedlam’s commitment to restoring and maintaining the Sussex coastline through its active support of local beach cleans.

Sales director Danny Hoskins said: “High Tide is another leap forward for the brewery and a fantastic addition to both our packaged and keg range.”

High Tide Session Pale Ale from Bedlam Brewery

The beer is brewed using the same recipe as Bedam’s Phoenix. The hop forward Session Pale (3.9 per cent) has citrus undertones and a smooth, dry finish. As members of ‘1% for the Planet’ Bedlam Brewery donates one per cent of its annual sales to local environmental causes.

The second beverage, a new collaborative beer created with Craft House Coffee, is called Ground Control Coffee Porter (4.5 per cent) and will be is available to order in 440ml cans.

After much coffee tasting Bedlam’s head brewer Clark Coslett-Hughes chose the single origin Brazilian Fazenda Primavera coffee for the new beer. He said: “It was very unique in its flavour providing subtle notes of black forest gateau and fleshy fruits. The deep flavours are a perfect match.”

Ground Control Coffee Porter from Bedlam Brewery

Clark, who was once a professional bass player, said the beer’s name reflects the brewery’s love of great music and is a nod to David Bowie. Visit bedlambrewery.co.uk.