When it comes to beer, a pub that offers a wide range is just what you are after and Brewhouse & Kitchen Worthing offers not only a big selection but a lot of beer that is actually brewed on the premises.

You can even see head brewer Zak Stocker at work on brewing days and his enthusiasm for the job is clear. He started at the brewpub as bar staff when it first opened in 2020 and became head brewer in January 2023, on the back of ten years' home brewing experience.

It was a Brewery Experience Day at the Brewhouse & Kitchen Portsmouth that got Zac into brewing his own beer and he is now looking forward to introducing some of his own recipes at Worthing. His first is the West Coast IPA, which came out on March 2.

He said every Brewhouse & Kitchen beer is vegan and there is currently a range of 11 beers brewed on the premises, usually on Fridays and Saturdays. The Brewery Experience Day gives you the opportunity to experience the magic of artisan brewing first hand for £95 a head, to include a 5L mini keg of freshly-brewed beer.

A tasting flight of three beers is always available and Happy Hour from 4pm to 7pm Sunday to Thursday sees Brewhouse & Kitchen beers available at £3.95. You can also buy 5L Tritons to take home.

1 . Brewhouse & Kitchen Worthing Brewhouse & Kitchen Worthing offers not only a big selection but a lot of beer that is actually brewed on the premises Photo: Elaine Hammond Photo Sales

2 . Brewhouse & Kitchen Worthing Head brewer Zak Stocker Photo: Elaine Hammond Photo Sales

3 . Brewhouse & Kitchen Worthing Cask ales on offer at Brewhouse & Kitchen Worthing Photo: Elaine Hammond Photo Sales

4 . Brewhouse & Kitchen Worthing Juicy Pale is a 4.5% pale ale made with oats and Amarillo hops. It is sweet and fruity, made without any additional flavouring agent. Photo: Elaine Hammond Photo Sales