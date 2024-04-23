Bellway buys land for new 83-home development in Billingshurst

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 15.12-acre site, which is located to the west of Wooddale Lane at Duckmoor, already has outline planning permission for the properties.

Bellway plans to submit an application for detailed planning permission for the scheme in the next few weeks and hopes to start work on construction early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site sits to the east of the Amblehurst Green sustainable urban extension, where Bellway has previously delivered 167 new homes. The developer is also currently building 51 new homes at its Woodcroft Park development at the southern edge of the village.

A computer-generated image showing what Bellway’s new development in Billingshurst could look like.

Bellway is expected to make CIL contributions of over £1 million to the local community as part of the planning agreement.

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London, said: “We have seen from our previous developments in the village that Billingshurst has become an increasingly attractive location for families, particularly with more people moving out of London due to the rise of hybrid working.

“The bustling high street, close proximity to Horsham and the South Downs National Park, and excellent transport links are all factors in the village’s growing popularity. Billingshurst offers better value for money compared to Horsham and the fact it has its own railway station makes it a better option for commuters than other West Sussex villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The mix of homes at our new development reflects the strong demand for family homes in the area, with a third of the properties being either four or five-bedroom houses. We are expecting high levels of interest from young families wanting more space to bring up their children and for working from home, mature families looking for larger detached properties and downsizers seeking a more manageable and low maintenance property so they can have more time to enjoy life.

“We will devote a third of the whole site to open space with thoughtfully planned landscaping and a children’s play area – something which we also believe will be a big draw for families looking to put down roots in the area.”

Bellway’s new development at Duckmoor will feature 54 properties for private sale and 29 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership. There will be a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two to five-bedroom houses. The 54 private homes will include four custom or self-build plots.