Bellway widens opportunities for employees through new future leaders programme

Bellway has launched a new future leaders programme to widen opportunities for employees and drive greater diversity within leadership roles.

A cohort of 30 people have embarked on the new CMI-accredited Good Foundations Built with Us programme, comprising 22 external graduates starting out on their careers in the housebuilding industry alongside eight existing Bellway employees who applied internally to the scheme.

The new employees were inducted into the two-year programme via a three-day residential stay in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, including visits to the housebuilder’s head office in Woolsington and its Western Grange development in Killingworth.

Participants have been employed in various disciplines across the company, which has 21 divisions across the UK. On completion of the two-year programme in August 2027 they will receive accreditation from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI).

Some of the 2025 cohort of Bellway’s new Good Foundations Built with Us programme at Western Grange in Killingworth

Included in this year’s cohort are:

Jeremy Arhin – Technical Graduate at Bellway Thames Gateway, based in Dartford

Emily Jordan – Technical Graduate at Bellway North London, based in Ruislip

Lucie Williams – Assistant Accountant at Springstead Village in Cambridge

Emily Ackroyd – Land Graduate at Bellway East Midlands, based in Leicester.

Lucie joined the Bellway Latimer joint venture at Springstead Village two years ago and is one of Bellway’s internal employees who applied through the Good Foundations Built with Us initiative.

The 30-year-old, from Somersham, near Cambridge, said: “I was able to join this year’s programme although I don’t have a degree. I found out about the initiative on Bellway’s intranet system, called Pathway, and noticed an article about Good Foundations Built with Us.

Bellway North East Site Manager Bobby Atkinson talks to some of the programme participants inside a home under construction at Western Grange

“I applied to be on the course and I was delighted to be accepted. Alongside the programme I am studying AAT Level 4 Diploma in Professional Accounting. My ultimate aim is to qualify and then become a Chartered Accountant.”

Jeremy has joined Bellway Thames Gateway as a Technical Graduate after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with a degree in civil engineering.

The 23-year-old, from South London, said: “I spotted the programme on LinkedIn and applied and was delighted to make it through the selection process and be offered a position.

“It is great to get into the construction industry because it will allow me to use the knowledge and skills I acquired in my four years at university. The induction was very beneficial because it enabled me to meet and socialise with the other graduates and gave me the chance to meet managers from a number of different disciplines.

Assistant Accountant Lucie Williams, who works for Bellway at Springstead Village near Cambridge

“I am very happy to be working and learning at a prestigious company like Bellway where everyone is friendly and willing to help and listen. My aim is to work hard, progress in my career and one day become a technical director.”

Matthew Fletcher, Group Future Talent Development Co-ordinator, said: “It is great to welcome the latest cohort of future leaders on our ‘Good Foundations Built with Us’ programme.

“As an Employer of Choice, we invest in our people to ensure that they have the training and ongoing development necessary to progress their careers and deliver work they can be proud of.

“This year we have opened up the programme to existing employees who have the potential to be future leaders. This is part of our commitment to promoting opportunities for a wider range of applicants and driving greater diversity within leadership roles, to support the long-term growth of the business.”

Technical Graduate Jeremy Arhin, who has joined Bellway’s Thames Gateway division in Dartford

New future talent opportunities with Bellway will be available in 2026. Apprentices and graduates can pre-register with their details at https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk so they can be contacted about opportunities when they open.