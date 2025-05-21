Bellway’s Perceval Grange development in Midhurst wins Showhome of the Year award

The showhome at a new housing development in Midhurst has been named Showhome of the Year at a prestigious national awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-bedroom detached Ashfield house at Bellway’s Perceval Grange received the coveted accolade at the Showhome Awards on Thursday, May 15.

Celebrating the achievements of those working at the forefront of the housebuilding industry, the award recognises properties which boast impressive aesthetics and functionality as well as uniqueness in design and outstanding quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ashfield at Perceval Grange features environmentally friendly elements, locally sourced materials, high-level technical work and a nostalgic interior design scheme.

The three-bedroom Ashfield showhome at Perceval Grange was designed to reflect local design and building traditions.

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London, said: “From the choice of the building materials and the construction methods to the interior design, this showhome is exceptional.

“The location itself, on a brownfield site within a National Park, also brought further constraints, challenges, and responsibilities, so I truly feel this showhome is a worthy winner and we are grateful and happy that the award judges thought so too.

“We are very proud to have won this award, and I would like to congratulate and thank everyone involved at every stage for all the hard work, dedication and creativity they put into achieving this success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interior design scheme was produced by showhome design specialists Show Business Interiors with the aim of creating a modern home with a luxurious and traditional feel. They drew inspiration from the nearby Cowdray Estate, and items purchased there such as soaps, candles and jams were used to dress the property.

Soft colours and vintage styling gave a nostalgic feel to the award-winning showhome, which was designed by Show Business Interiors.

The house is equipped with a low-carbon air source heat pump (ASHP), solar panels, and a water harvesting tank that supplies ‘grey water’ for flushing toilets and operating the washing machine, helping to conserve water.

Unusually for a new-build development, the property features a fully working chimney and fireplace, and the house is built using locally-sourced Fittleworth stone to give the correct depth of colour in keeping with local building traditions.

Perceval Grange, which is being built on a site that was once home to a brickworks and a county council depot, has also been shortlisted for Regeneration Project of the Year at the Insider South Coast Property Awards which take place on Thursday 12 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of two, three and five-bedroom homes are currently available at Perceval Grange, with prices starting from £495,000. For more information, visit the website or call the sales team on 01730 450031.