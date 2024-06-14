Beloved Chichester bookshop, known for wide range of second hand books, announces 25% sale ahead of closure
Kim’s Bookshop, on South Street, Chichester, will close its doors for the last time later this year.
The book dealer, which buys and sells new, used and antique books, announced the news via Facebook yesterday (June 13).
Ahead of the closure, the shop has announced a 25 per cent off closing down sale, in a bid to clear out remaining stock. Fortunately, the shop’s sister branch, in Arundel, will remain open – but Kim’s bookshop has been a beloved South Street mainstay since opening its doors in 2010.
Addressing devastated customers in the comments, a spokesperson for the Chichester independent said: “Thank you for all your kind words and continued support over the years. Our Arundel shop will be remaining open, so please come and visit us there on your next book buying trip.”
Well known for its wide selection of books, and quirky character, Kim’s bookshops started in Worthing in 1971, by avid book collector Kim Francombe. As the business grew, and the stock of books grew with it, Kim decided to expand, buying up the Arundel shop in 2009, and the Chichester shop in 2010. The original Worthing location, in West Buildings, was sold off some time afterwards and owners have spent the last few years focusing on the other two branches. Famous for its wide selection of greetings cards as well as its books, the business celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021.