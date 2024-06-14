Beloved Chichester bookshop, known for wide range of second hand books, announces 25% sale ahead of closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Chichester’s best loved bookshops is set to close, Sussex World can report.

Kim’s Bookshop, on South Street, Chichester, will close its doors for the last time later this year.

The book dealer, which buys and sells new, used and antique books, announced the news via Facebook yesterday (June 13).

Ahead of the closure, the shop has announced a 25 per cent off closing down sale, in a bid to clear out remaining stock. Fortunately, the shop’s sister branch, in Arundel, will remain open – but Kim’s bookshop has been a beloved South Street mainstay since opening its doors in 2010.

Addressing devastated customers in the comments, a spokesperson for the Chichester independent said: “Thank you for all your kind words and continued support over the years. Our Arundel shop will be remaining open, so please come and visit us there on your next book buying trip.”