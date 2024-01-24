'Best Bar None' scheme in Eastbourne extends window for expressions of interest from licensed businesses
Local businesses with a licence to sell alcohol or late-night refreshments now have until Thursday, February 29 to submit an expression of interest form, which can be done in just a couple of minutes via the council website: lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/best-bar-none
Extension of the scheme follows a highly successful first year sign-ups in 2023, which culminated in all accredited venues receiving special recognition at the Eastbourne Business Awards.
Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: "In its first year, Best Bar None Eastbourne has proven to be one of the most popular schemes of its type across the country, providing superb support for the town's thriving night-time economy.
"I'm delighted that even more local venues will now have an opportunity to join the scheme and I encourage as many licensed premises as possible to apply."
First piloted in Manchester in 2003, Best Bar None has since been adopted by 75 town and cities across the UK.
This scheme strengthens relations between the licensed trade, local authorities and police which is proven to cut alcohol-related crime, and it champions ongoing improvements in managing licensed premises as well as sharing good practice.
The Best Bar None Eastbourne partnership includes Eastbourne Borough Council Regulatory Services, Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue, Trading Standards, East Sussex Public Health, Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, Eastbourne Business Improvement District (BID), Eastbourne Hospitality Association and other representatives from the licensed trade.