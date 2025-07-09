Best of British Events welcomes rugby Legend Scott Quinell for a memorable celebration of sporting legacy

Best of British Events hosted its much-anticipated Best of British London gathering last week at the elegant Waldorf Hotel. This year’s event brought together over 150 business leaders and rugby fans, for a special lunch that celebrated sporting heritage, leadership, and legacy, with a particular focus on rugby and the enduring impact of the British and Irish Lions.

The guest of honour was none other than Scott Quinell, former Welsh rugby international and British and Irish Lions player, who captivated guests with his story - reflecting on his career, his family’s deep rugby roots, and the pride he carries as part of the Lions legacy.

Scott spoke passionately about the long-standing tradition of rugby within the Quinell family, sharing personal memories of growing up surrounded by the sport, learning from the great Welsh players of the 1970s, and the unique bond that exists between past and present Lions players.

With the British and Irish Lions tour taking place in Australia, Scott shared his excitement about flying out to support the team and provide commentary throughout the tournament, reinforcing the global significance of the Lions and the lasting sense of community it brings to players and fans alike.

Guests were treated to a lively and engaging evening with networking, fundraising, and moments of reflection, all in support of Best of British Events’ mission to bring people together through shared values and meaningful causes.

The event also raised vital funds for Brighton-based charity, Together Co, which tackles loneliness and isolation in the local community. With the generosity of guests and sponsors, the event raised over £9,000 for the charity. Gail Porter, Patron of Together Co, spoke movingly about the importance of their work, joined by the charity’s CEO, April Baker.

Ryan Heal, Managing Director of Best of British Events, commented:

“It was a privilege to welcome Scott Quinell as our guest speaker this year. His energy, humour and honesty made for a truly memorable afternoon. Events like these are about more than networking, they’re about connection, celebration and community. Supporting Together Co while hearing stories from one of rugby’s most passionate ambassadors made this an event to remember.”

This event was made possible thanks to the generous support of our headline sponsors, Loch Law Associates, and co-sponsors Handelsbanken and Webtrends Optimize.

The Best of British event hosts a range of leading business networking events and fundraisers across Sussex and London.

For more information regarding up-and-coming events, please visit: https://bestofbritish.org.uk/public-events

