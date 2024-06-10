Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An aesthetics clinic located in Bexhill has recently earned significant industry recognition, solidifying its status as a leading establishment for aesthetics, permanent makeup, laser, and advanced skin treatments.

The India Gabrielle Clinic's commitment to excellence has earned them prestigious awards and finalist nominations, establishing them as a standout player in the industry.

India Gabrielle achieved remarkable success at the recent 2024 UK Hair & Beauty Awards, distinguishing herself among thousands of competitors from across the nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards celebrate the finest talents and businesses in the beauty industry. Competing against thousands of entries from across the UK, the clinic’s multiple accolades highlight its outstanding service, innovation, and expertise. India Gabrielle earned multiple prestigious accolades:

The India Gabrielle Clinic Team at Awards Ceremony.

3rd Place – Spotlight Salon of the Year

Highly Recommended – Best for Aesthetics

Highly Recommended – Best for Brows (Semi Permanent Makeup)

Top 20 – Best Semi Permanent Makeup Artist (11th Place)

Top 50 – Skincare Specialist of the Year (42nd Place)

Other recent awards:

The India Gabrielle Clinic was also recently honoured by The South England Prestige Awards, coming first place for ‘Permanent Makeup Clinic of the Year’ - recognising their outstanding service excellence, industry recognition, ethical practice, and employee satisfaction.

Among the standout features that the judges remarked on was the exceptional number of outstanding online testimonials underscoring the genuine satisfaction of India’s clientele.

The India Gabrielle Clinic.

India Gabrielle achieved a remarkable second place, awarded Highly Commended in the ‘Semi-Permanent Makeup Salon of the Year’ category at The English Beauty Industry Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the awards said: “We were overwhelmed by the calibre of entries we received this year. The passion and dedication displayed by this year’s winners is truly inspiring and reflects the vibrant and ever-evolving beauty scene in the South East."

She was also delighted to be selected as one of the Top 7 Finalists in the UK for the ‘Boutique Salon of the Year’ category across the whole of the UK in the recent 2024 Professional Beauty Awards.

The awards acknowledge businesses and individuals shaping the future of the beauty sector globally, standing out as world-class players in the industry.

India Gabrielle.

The clinic secured a spot among the top 10 UK finalists for ‘Best Salon’ in the prestigious Beauty & Aesthetics Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also recognised as a top 10 South England finalist in The English Makeup Industry Awards, reflecting their commitment, hard work, passion, and professionalism in the industry.

A Spokesperson for The English Makeup Industry Awards 2024 said: “These finalists are some of the most respected artists that operate across England, whose hard work and impeccable service reflect the high standard of the country’s make-up industry."

India Gabrielle, the founder, and lead practitioner of the clinic expressed her gratitude, stating: "We are thrilled to receive these accolades and nominations.

“It is such an honour that our dedication to providing exceptional services has been recognised by industry experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We owe a huge thank you to our clients for their wonderful reviews, which truly motivate and inspire us to continue delivering the highest standards."

The India Gabrielle Clinic specialises in aesthetics, permanent makeup, laser, super IPL, and advanced skin treatments. With a diverse treatment menu, the clinic caters to individual concerns, skin types, and goals.