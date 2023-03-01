Hundreds of job and career opportunities will be available at this year’s Bexhill Jobs & Apprenticeship Fair, organisers have announced.

The event, in association with Southeastern, Bexhill College and Southern Housing, will be held on Friday, March 10 at the De La Warr Pavilion (DLWP) from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Employers in everything from transport to technology, hospitality to healthcare, will be recruiting into entry level positions, apprenticeships, graduate schemes, skilled roles and career change and restart opportunities.

The DLWP said more than 50 businesses and organisations will be at the event including big name recruiters such as Southeastern, Southern Housing, Bovis Homes, Gatwick Airport, Govia Thameslink Railway, Hastings Direct, Stagecoach South East, the NHS, Nationwide, East Sussex County Council and Sussex Police.

This year's jobs fair will be held next Friday (March 10) at the De La Warr Pavilion. Image by Jim Lineker @lineker_photography.jpg

Small and medium size businesses and organisations from across the region will also be recruiting into jobs, apprenticeships, training and other opportunities in digital, construction, health and social care, manufacturing, accountancy, hospitality and many more industries.

A spokesperson for the DLWP said: “Transport businesses will be looking to fill roles in areas including customer services, operations, IT and engineering and are keen to talk to candidates for their graduate schemes and apprenticeship programmes.

"Southeastern’s on-the-job training opportunities include their Train Movements Apprenticeship Scheme, a two-year programme offering expert training in shunting trains in and out of depots and preparing them for service. Candidates for this and anyone interested in a role in the sector are encouraged to join the Southeastern workshop at the event.

“Southern Housing, created from the merger of Optivo and Southern Housing Group, will be running a workshop about roles and career opportunities in the not-for-profit housing sector and are keen to talk to those interested in administration, customer service, project management, maintenance and supported living roles. Another workshop at the fair, this with the team from East Sussex County Council, will explore a range of rewarding jobs and career development options.

“In hospitality, the Cooking Up Community Skills stand will have job vacancies with local cafes, restaurants and other businesses, the De La Warr Pavilion will be recruiting into its Café Bar team and the stylish Relais Retreats will be also be recruiting and running a workshop to bring to life the experience of working in the hospitality sector.

“Opportunities including e-sports courses, music teaching roles and learning, events skills development and venue technician apprenticeships will be available in a new Creative Industries Zone. Young people who want to learn more about a creative career are encouraged to join a workshop on Talent Accelerator, a new programme which aims to help get young people across the region into the creative industries.

“Immediate vacancies for a wide range of skills and levels of experience will be on offer at the fair and employment support and advice will be available including for those interested in returning to work. Bexhill Chamber of Commerce will also be running their popular CV surgery throughout the event.”

Here is the full list of exhibitors at this year’s jobs fair:

18 Hours

Ashdown Hurrey

Beaming

Beeching Road Studios

Bexhill College

Bexhill Chamber of Commerce

Bexhill Electrical

Bluebell Children’s Nurseries

Booker & Best Ltd.

Bovis Homes

Californian Classics

Care at Home Services (South East)

CDH Recruitment

Cooking up Community Skills

Connecting Truths

Co-op Funeralcare

Create Music

De La Warr Pavilion

East Sussex College Group

East Sussex County Council

East Sussex County Council – Adult Social Care

East Sussex County Council – Steps To Work

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

Factory Internet

Gatwick Airport

Gibbons Mannington & Phipps

Govia Thameslink Railway

Hastings Direct

Home Instead

Job Centre

Lighthouse Fostering

Little Gate Farm

Littlewood Fencing

Nationwide

Plumpton College

Rother District Council

Rother Voluntary Action

SCL Education

SCL Enigmaz

Skiltek Sport

Smart Training and Recruitment

Southeastern

Southern Housing

Southern IT Networks Ltd

Southern Water

Stagecoach South East

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Sussex Police Positive Action

Talent Accelerator

the blackShed gallery

The Pelham

The Relais Retreats

The Salvation Army

Torr Scientific

Utility Warehouse

Westridge Construction Ltd