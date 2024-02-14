Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wheatsheaf Inn, in Barnhorn Road, Little Common changed management on February 5, with new manager Cheryl West taking over.

Cheryl said the venue now has new staff, including new chef K Roberts and barmaid Nunzia Walter.

She said: “When we took over the kitchen was shut for a week and we did a deep clean of the kitchen and dining area and we are now fully open again as of today (Wednesday, February 14).

The Wheatsheaf Inn in Little Common changed management on February 5 2024: L-R: New chef K Roberts, Cheryl West, pub manager, and barmaid Nunzia Walter.

“The menu is not changing at the moment but there will be new items next month, with a spring and summer menu. Come along, meet us and give us a try, see what you think. We offer good pub grub. We do some good deals and have a children’s menu, as well as weekday offers."