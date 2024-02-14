BREAKING

Bexhill pub under new management

A Bexhill pub is now under new management.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Wheatsheaf Inn, in Barnhorn Road, Little Common changed management on February 5, with new manager Cheryl West taking over.

Cheryl said the venue now has new staff, including new chef K Roberts and barmaid Nunzia Walter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “When we took over the kitchen was shut for a week and we did a deep clean of the kitchen and dining area and we are now fully open again as of today (Wednesday, February 14).

Most Popular
The Wheatsheaf Inn in Little Common changed management on February 5 2024: L-R: New chef K Roberts, Cheryl West, pub manager, and barmaid Nunzia Walter.The Wheatsheaf Inn in Little Common changed management on February 5 2024: L-R: New chef K Roberts, Cheryl West, pub manager, and barmaid Nunzia Walter.
The Wheatsheaf Inn in Little Common changed management on February 5 2024: L-R: New chef K Roberts, Cheryl West, pub manager, and barmaid Nunzia Walter.

“The menu is not changing at the moment but there will be new items next month, with a spring and summer menu. Come along, meet us and give us a try, see what you think. We offer good pub grub. We do some good deals and have a children’s menu, as well as weekday offers."

She said her plan is to make the pub the ‘hub of the community’, with the holding of various events like car boot sales, summer fetes, live bands and music.

Related topics:Bexhill