Bexhill Shoe Zone store to close

By Richard Gladstone
Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:02 GMT
A shop in Bexhill town centre is closing down.

Shoe Zone, in Devonshire Road, has signs up in its windows, informing customers that the store will be shutting.

The store said it did not have a specific date on when it will be closing, but added that the shop will close permanently by May next year.

In 2020, the national budget footwear retailer warned it could close 100 of its branches.

Shoe Zone in Bexhill

It followed a BBC article, in which chief executive Anthony Smith said the firm was closing about 20 stores each year, but pointed out that sales online and in out-of-town areas were 'going well'.

The firm had more than 500 stores in the UK and Ireland and employed more than 4,000 employees in 2020.

The company, which was founded in 1917, now has more than 330 stores throughout the UK and and more than 2,500 employees, as a number of branches have closed down since.

Shoe Zone suffered due to the Covid pandemic and related lockdowns, which resulted in declining revenue.

