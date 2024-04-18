DUBU, in Western Road, is owned by Hamid Fayazipour and Elmira Bukhonka.

The owners said all of their food is freshly made from scratch each day and that they do not use any processed in ingredients.

Hamid said: “We called the shop DUBU, as the word comes from DuDu and BuBu, the animated characters, who are very passionate about cooking and about love.

“That’s why we called the restaurant DUBU, as we are both very passionate about making food and making sure everything has come fresh in the dish.

“I worked at Jamie Oliver’s restaurant, Jamie’s Italian, for over five years in London. I did not like living in London but to gain that experience it was essential for me to stay there and learn as much as I could.

“After that, I moved away to Ireland for 10 years, recently left and moved to Bexhill in the last two weeks.

“The first thing we think about with food in our business is freshness and fresh ingredients, making sure we get top quality ingredients too. We make everything fresh so that can be much, much healthier for people.

“For our burgers, we make them fresh every day. We do not use processed nor frozen meat. You will not have a greasy burger from us. We try to make it with every single kind of cooking with total love in our food, so people can actually feel the love when they have the first bite.”

Hamid added that he and Elmira have more than 10 years of experience in making sushi and that it too is made from scratch every day, as well as the tacos.

He added that they intend to expand the menu and add new dishes each month.

The restaurant’s opening times are Wednesday to Sunday from noon till 9.30pm. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

1 . DUBU opens in Bexhill, which serves top quality sushi, burgers and tacos that are homemade. Owners Hamid Fayazipour and Elmira Bukhonka. DUBU opens in Bexhill, which serves top quality sushi, burgers and tacos that are homemade. Owners Hamid Fayazipour and Elmira Bukhonka. Photo: Staff

