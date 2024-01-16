A bank in Bexhill town centre will be closing its doors permanently later this year, it has been announced.

The Lloyds branch, at 11-13 Devonshire Road, is shutting due to more people choosing to bank online, the bank said.

Lloyds Bank said visits to its branch in Devonshire Road have fallen over ‘recent years’.

The branch had been earmarked to close next month, following an announcement by the bank last September.

Lloyds in Bexhill

But it has confirmed that the Bexhill branch will shut permanently on September 16 this year.

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson: “As many customers now choose to bank online or through their mobile app, visits to our Bexhill branch have fallen over recent years. When the branch closes in September, customers can continue to bank with us online, over the phone, in person at Hastings branch, or the local Post Office on Devonshire Square.”

The bank said 76 per cent of its customers already use other ways of banking, such as mobile, internet or phone banking, as well as other branches.

It added that the nearby Post Office at Devonshire Square, offers personal and business customers everyday banking services, access to cash, paying in of cheques, and more.

The spokesperson said: “The nearest free-to-use ATM is a short walk away, and there are seven free-to-use ATMs within a quarter of a mile of the closing branch.

“Customers can use any Lloyds Bank branch, such as Hastings, for their banking, alongside other options such as the Post Office, online, mobile and telephone banking.