Bexhill town centre pub closes

By Richard Gladstone
Published 1st Aug 2024, 12:45 BST
A pub in Bexhill town centre has closed down.

The Sovereign, based in Sea Road, opposite the station, closed on Sunday (July 28).

The venue, a Shepherd Neame pub, underwent a refurbishment early last year.

The landlords announced the closure on the pub’s Facebook page, thanking its regulars and customers for their support.

The Sovereign

A statement said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to every single one of you that has supported the pub over the last year. It’s been a blast. Also a big thank you to all the bands and entertainers that have given us many brilliant nights.”

