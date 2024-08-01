A pub in Bexhill town centre has closed down.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

A statement said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to every single one of you that has supported the pub over the last year. It’s been a blast. Also a big thank you to all the bands and entertainers that have given us many brilliant nights.”