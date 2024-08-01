Bexhill town centre pub closes
A pub in Bexhill town centre has closed down.
The Sovereign, based in Sea Road, opposite the station, closed on Sunday (July 28).
The venue, a Shepherd Neame pub, underwent a refurbishment early last year.
The landlords announced the closure on the pub’s Facebook page, thanking its regulars and customers for their support.
A statement said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to every single one of you that has supported the pub over the last year. It’s been a blast. Also a big thank you to all the bands and entertainers that have given us many brilliant nights.”
