Bidding war as Seaford shop and maisonette sold at auction

A vacant shop and maisonette in need of refurbishment and repair in Seaford went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week after a bidding war.

Located at the heart of town, 44 Broad Street was among 166 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £236,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 12 June, with 52 bids driving the sale price well beyond the freehold guide.

The property is arranged over three floors as a ground floor lock-up retail unit and a self-contained four-bedroom maisonette above.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We certainly had strong interest in the mixed-use property which translated into competitive bidding.

“We considered it ideal for owner-occupation by a retail business owner, or it could be let to provide a good income once works have been carried out – and we will be fascinated to see what transpires here.”

The retail unit is situated in a busy secondary commercial thoroughfare and the maisonette is approached to the rear via an archway.

It offers light and spacious accommodation with full double glazing and a gas heating system via radiators but is in need of refurbishment and repair.

The property is situated close to Broad Street’s junction with Sutton Park Road and is near multiples including Coral, Specsavers and Santander.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 22 July and concludes on Thursday 24 July. Closing date for entries is Monday 30 June and the catalogue is available from Thursday 3 July.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.