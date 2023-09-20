Billingshurst-based marketing agency hoping to add two new awards to its roster at national ceremony

Billingshurst-based digital marketing agency, Smart Monkey, is hoping to add more awards to its growing collection this week at the UK Agency Awards.

Smart Monkey, which was founded in 2006 by Beth Nash, is nominated in two categories for its work with a new client. Hoping to bring home the award for Best New Business Campaign and Campaign Effectiveness Award, both for small businesses, the team’s results speak for themselves.

Smart Monkey’s work has not only demonstrated creativity but has also driven tangible and measurable results for its clients. The agency’s team drew upon its expertise to create a strategy to meet the client brief - to generate more leads and drive conversions. Since starting work with the client just over a year ago, the team doubled ambitious KPIs in 2022, and exceeded targets for 2023 mid-way through the year.

Smart Monkey founder, Beth Nash, expressed her excitement about the nominations, saying, “The UK Agency Awards is one of the biggest and most well regarded events in the online marketing calendar, so it’s a privilege to be nominated, especially for our work with one of our newest clients.

“Smart Monkey is a small agency, but we pride ourselves on our work, so being recognised by peers, nationally, is a huge achievement for the team - as well as our clients - and we’re excited to attend the ceremony on Thursday.”

The agency’s team of marketing experts has consistently delivered campaigns that have made a significant impact on its clients' businesses, and these latest nominations are the latest in a long line of accolades for the agency, as well as its founder, who was a Sussex Woman in Business finalist in 2017.

Smart Monkey has ambitious plans for the next two years, with new hires planned and growth beyond the region.

The UK Agency Awards are an annual event designed to ‘recognise and reward exceptional agencies, campaigns and talent’, and are part of the global Agency Awards Series which includes UK Agency, US Agency and Global Agency Awards.