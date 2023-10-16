Billingshurst SEO agency expands team with two strategic hires to support growth and client success

Smart Monkey, the award-winning Sussex-based SEO agency that specialises in B2B SEO for professional services, built environment and workplace services, is excited to announce the addition of two key hires.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Smart Monkey welcomes Jack Breen as the newest SEO Specialist. With a proven track record in on and off site SEO, Jack, who joins from Britton and Time solicitors brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the agency, and will be responsible for enhancing clients' online visibility, optimising website performance, and driving organic traffic growth.

Jack comes to Smart Monkey with 18 months of experience in SEO, having successfully developed and implemented strategies in his previous role. His in-depth knowledge will support Smart Monkey to deliver even more effective digital marketing campaigns and ensure clients achieve their online marketing objectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about his decision to join Smart Monkey, with is based in Billingshurst, Jack said, “My aim was to always work for a marketing agency where I could use my SEO and copywriting skills to the fullest. I love the idea of working with a variety of companies that have different needs or issues that require a tailored approach. So when the opportunity at Smart Monkey came up, I had to take it.”

Smart Monkey also welcomes Hannah Byrne as Head of Digital PR. With a strong background in public relations and digital communications, Hannah will play a pivotal role in bolstering the agency's digital PR offering and shaping PR strategies to meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients.

With key experience across fintech, financial services, SaaS, and lifestyle, Hannah has eight years’ experience in the PR arena, having worked with renowned brands across a range of sectors.

Hannah, said, “I’m really looking forward to getting my feet under the table and helping to build on the amazing foundations the Smart Monkey team already has in place. Smart Monkey really stood out to me as an agency that genuinely puts client success at the centre of its work, and I’m excited to build upon these long-lasting relationships and help drive success for both Smart Monkey and its clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These strategic hires underpin Smart Monkey's commitment to continuous improvement and its unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding results for its clients. As the agency continues to experience rapid growth and secure new client partnerships, these additions to the team will be pivotal in ensuring that Smart Monkey remains at the forefront of the SEO industry.