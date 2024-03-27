BiOrigin named Holistic Medical Clinic of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Based in West Sussex, BiOrigin is the GP-led integrative health and hormone clinic set up by local Dr Liz Leek and Dr. Tanya Patrick, which uses an integrative whole-person approach to identify the root causes of a person's health concerns. Specializing in treating women who are suffering from hormone and health issues like perimenopause, menopause, fatigue, PMS, Endometriosis, and Long Covid.

The Prestige Awards celebrate excellence in business across the country.

Communities nominate businesses that have excelled in their field before the Prestige Awards judging panel decides on the winners.

BiOrigin Cofounders Dr Patrick and Dr Liz, winners of Holistic Medical Clinic 2024

All shortlisted companies put forward in the Prestige Awards are asked to support their nomination with evidence of their work, positive feedback from their clients, information on previous accreditation and recognition as well as highlighting the most outstanding parts of their businesses.

The winners selected are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas.

Speaking about the award Dr. Liz Leek stated: “We were delighted to be told that we had won South of England's Clinic of the Year. It highlights our commitment to excellence in providing a tailored integrative whole-person approach. It is also an accolade of the exceptional level of professional care that our whole team of health care professionals delivers to our clients, both online and face to face.”

