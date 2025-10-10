Birketts supports Novastone Capital Advisors on strategic UK logistics acquisition

Birketts has advised Novastone Capital Advisors GmbH (NCA) on the acquisition of Paul Mathew Transport Limited and Paul Mathew Warehousing Limited (together PMT Group) by Lionfisher Limited, a search fund led by entrepreneur Eyal Kaplan.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1980, PMT Group is a UK-based logistics business specialising in transportation and warehousing services for the theatre and live entertainment industry.

The acquisition marks another successful milestone for NCA’s Operator-Led Search Fund Program, which supports experienced professionals in identifying and acquiring high-potential businesses. Eyal Kaplan will now take the reins at PMT, with outgoing CEO Paul Mathew remaining for a short handover period to ensure a smooth transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birketts provided comprehensive legal support across corporate, tax, property and banking matters. The team was led by Corporate Partner James Allen, supported by Simona Gruodyte, Harry Close and Sofia Mitrofan. Tax advice was provided by Robbie Watson, with Simon Keen and Joris Salden advising on property matters. Banking support was led by Tom Berisford, with Maisie Lee and Will Grisley assisting.

James Allen, Corporate Partner at Birketts LLP

Commenting on the deal, James Allen said: “We are delighted to have supported Novastone and Eyal Kaplan on this strategic acquisition. PMT Group is a well-established business with a strong reputation in a niche market, and this transaction reflects the growing interest in specialist logistics. It has been a pleasure working with all parties to bring this deal to a successful close.”

Eyal Kaplan added: “I’m truly excited to begin this journey with PMT. I’m grateful to Novastone for their support throughout the process and to Birketts for their professionalism and guidance during the acquisition.”

Knights Professional Services Limited acted for the sellers. Buzzacott advised the buyer on tax matters, with Kazia Kruszewski and George Thresh leading the team. Financial due diligence was provided by Buzzacott, and Metro Bank supported the transaction with debt funding.