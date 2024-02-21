BREAKING

B&M in Worthing is OPEN! Love Island star Amy Hart helps cut the ribbon at 8am to launch the store

The new B&M store in Worthing was officially opened at 8am this morning, with many of the former Wilko staff there ready to serve customers.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 21st Feb 2024, 08:50 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 11:32 GMT

Love Island star Amy Hart joined store manager Marshall Almeida to help cut the ribbon under a rainbow of blue and orange balloons before the waiting customers were welcomed in.

Amy said she is a big fan of B&M and has been a regular at the Bognor Regis store, usually shopping with a trolley because she says a basket 'just isn't enough'!

The shelves were fully stocked in every corner of the store and checkouts have returned by the inside Guildbourne Centre entrance, as well as by the main door.

