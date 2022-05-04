‘Bog off!’ say Bognor Regis residents after town comes joint last in Which? seaside resort survey

“It’s blooming rude, and that’s me being polite” joked town crier Jane Smith when told Bognor Regis came joint last with Skegness in this year’s Which? Annual survey of seaside resorts.

“I wouldn’t think we’re the worst resort by far,” she added.

“There are so many big things coming up for Bognor. We’re going to be hosting The Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers’ Championship in June, so that’s something to look forward to.

“There’s loads going on for the Jubilee in June: we’ve got tea parties, street parties and the carnival over the jubilee weekend.”

Even beyond the events, Mrs Smith said, Bognor Regis has more than enough to entertain curious holidaymakers.

“There are so many great eateries, so many great local shops here,” she said.

“And they’re not chains here, either. A lot of our businesses are entirely independent, which is absolutely brilliant.”

The survey asked more than 4,300 visitors to rate coastal resorts across a range of categories, including quality of beaches , seafront,tourist attractions and more.

Bognor Regis received an overall score of 49 per cent in the survey, but only received a rating in the ‘scenery’ category, where it won two stars. In all other categories, the sample size was too small.

Joint contender Skegness, meanwhile, received ratings in all categories.

Despite the disappointing showing, the Which? guide nonetheless presented some of Bognor’s brighter sides.

Visitors to Bognor Regis found a ‘charming’ town with the best climate on the south coast.

Holiday makers also tipped the peaceful Pagham Harbour nature reserve and Hotham Park - a ‘little gem’ - as prime spots to visit.

Meanwhile, the flat promenade was praised for accommodating visitors with limited mobility.

Even so, many residents and visitors were disappointed by the result.

They said the results do not reflect Bognor’s quality, character or charm.

“I love it here. I absolutely love it,” said Penny Morgan, a day-visitor from Crawley.

“If you go to Brighton, it’s full of people selling things. There are lots of arcades and that sort of thing. And you have those things here, but it’s not absolutely chock-a-block. It’s nice and chilled out.”

“As soon as I read that, I said ‘well they’ve got that wrong!’” Carol Turner, who has lived in Bognor Regis for the last eight years, added.

She said she has a ‘poorly husband’ and likes to sit on the seafront to watch the world go by.

More than just the seaside views and sunshine, Mrs Turner’s favourite thing about our town is the people.

“When I come out, I always find someone new to chat to. The people here are so friendly,” she said.