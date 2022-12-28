A man battling to recover after Covid-19 left him almost totally immobile has left a heart-warming message for the Bognor Regis barbershop helping to fundraise his recovery.

Adam Fil, 34, wrote the message from his hospital bed in Royal Hospital, Putney, after learning that The Man Barbershop in Bognor Regis launched a Christmas Eve fundraiser for the specialist support that will get him back on his feet.

"You must be sure what a hero you are, without mask costume or star,” it reads. “Today you are doing what you love, but also sharing your help, giving me hope.”

A ‘loving father’ of three, Adam first contracted Covid-19 in August 2021. After he was taken to Queen Alexandra hospital, doctors found four different bacterial infections in his system. He was placed in a medically induced coma, after which he suffered from an ischemic stroke, sepsis, a cerebral haemorrhage and collapsed lungs.

Staff at The Man Barbershop on Linden Road

Against all odds, the Amazon operations manager pulled through, but now needs specialist physiotherapy from a private clinic in Poland to have any chance of a normal life.

The barbers contributed approximately £2,800 to Adam’s treatment, hosting a Christmas Eve fundraising day, complete with a BBQ, live music, face painting, a raffle and, of course, haircuts.

Staff member Ebo Dukan said: “It was a really good day. We had a lot of people come in and raised a lot of money.

"It feels good to know we’ve collected something and done something to help. A lot of our customers chipped in or donated drinks for the raffle. People who walked by would stop would see the BBQ and stop, get some cake or a sandwich and put a couple of quid in.”

The fundraiser was well-supported by local businesses, with everything from beauty shops to gyms contributing vouchers to the raffle. The Christmas Eve fundraiser is a yearly tradition for the Linden Road barbershop, with previous events raising money for Southampton Hospital, and a boy with a serious medical condition known as PANDAS.

"It’s amazing, really, when you’re doing something to help someone out – it’s the best feeling in the world,” Mr Dukan added.

