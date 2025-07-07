Bognor fire and security business celebrates 25th anniversary with exciting rebrand

A Bognor-based, family-run fire and security business is marking 25 years of growth and innovation with a major rebrand and new business name. Formerly known as Southern Fire Alarms, the company will now be known as SFA Fire & Security.

The new brand identity reflects the company’s evolution from a small fire protection provider to a respected industry leader delivering bespoke fire and security solutions across the South Coast and beyond. Today, the company employs a team of 14 office-based staff and 10 engineers, working across sectors including industrial, commercial, education, healthcare, retail, care homes, public sector and more.

Oliver Reynolds, Director of SFA Fire & Security, said: “We are incredibly proud to be marking our 25th anniversary this year. Our new name and brand identity reflect our forward-looking ethos while staying true to the family values that have shaped us from day one. What started as a specialist fire protection company has grown into a full-service fire and security provider - and our new brand tells that story.”

With a mission to deliver bespoke, intelligent fire and security systems that exceed expectations and ensure peace of mind, SFA’s commitment to innovation, customer focus and expert service has remained constant.

The rebrand was developed by award-winning Chichester-based design agency StudioMoo, which worked closely with the company’s directors to ensure the new identity retained the company’s customer-first values while helping to better communicate the full range of services on offer.

Janice Kelsi of StudioMoo said: “It was a privilege to work with the SFA team as they celebrate such a significant milestone. It was vital that their integrity and long-standing commitment to excellent service remained central to the new brand, while also giving them a refreshed, modern identity that showcases the intelligent, often bespoke systems they now deliver.”

The new look was revealed internally at the company’s summer AGM and will roll out publicly in the coming months - from updated vehicle signage and uniforms to refreshed digital and printed communications.

Bianca Dixon, Training & Approval Coordinator who has been with the company for over 20 years, said: “We love the new branding and can’t wait to share it with our customers and industry partners. I’m incredibly proud to have been part of SFA’s journey and to see the company continue to grow. This rebrand really reflects everything we stand for and the expertise we bring - the future looks very exciting.”

As it celebrates this milestone, SFA Fire & Security, remains committed to delivering the highest standards in fire and security protection, while continuing to invest in people, innovation and exceptional service.