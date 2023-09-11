Bognor's Tiny Talk franchise celebrates 21 years in business

The TinyTalk community celebrates 21 years in business: a business that has watched babies and parents grow through understanding each other better. It has seen friendships blossom as parents start their parenting journeys together and businesses flourish through franchise opportunities that fit around family life. It is a unique combination that empowers both babies and parents in equal measure.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Friday 12th April 2002, and still to this day, TinyTalk Baby Signing class doors open to a calm, safe space where parents and babies learn together. It’s a magical leveller where everyone, regardless of age or background, are part of one community.

“TinyTalk baby signing gives me a window into my baby’s mind – and they are so happy to be understood!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I started classes when my baby was 4 months old. 6 months on and we have a proper chat! It is amazing to know what they’re thinking about.”

Toddler's Celebrating

These are moments of sheer joy from very happy class parents. Rather than feeling frustrated, their babies can sign what they need as soon as their fine motor skills are established. TinyTalk introduces language, both signed and spoken, for life, for the whole family.

Signing, songs and sensory activities provide a melodic backdrop to classes that are followed by half an hour for parents and carers to chat and connect.

“My weekly TinyTalk class with Lily gives me time with other parents. I have made a tight network of new friends. We often meet up outside of the class, such as going to the park. Together we laugh, and sometimes cry; it is a support network that feels like family”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Hutton, Franchise Owner of TinyTalk Bognor Regis & Surrounding Areas reflects on how her classes benefit the local community of parents, babies and toddlers:

Rachel celebrating with a 21st Birthday Cake

“I have been a TinyTalk teacher in Bognor for 5 years now and have loved every minute! Being able to support the young families in my area and help them better understand each other is a privilege”.

Founder, Katie reflects on how this makes her feel:

“Parenting is one of the most rewarding but challenging jobs. Community and a ‘safe space’ with others, going through the same thing, really makes a big difference. To see connections form between families, and their friendships grow, makes me so happy. We’re all ‘in this together’ and can support each other along the way.

When I’m visiting one of my teachers’ classes, I love nothing more than watching those moments of ‘wonder’: when a baby makes a sign for the first time, with understanding. It’s always a ‘wow’ moment for everyone. The connection between the baby and their parent or carer is off the scale! Babies’ eyes light up with excitement when their thoughts are understood. It’s a real privilege to support our families during these exciting times.

Toddler's Celebrating

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now more than ever, connection and community are vitally important. Our TinyTalk classes get new parents out of the house, forging friendships with kindred spirits, buzzing with happy endorphins from singing each week, and learning how to communicate with their littles ones which is so worthwhile and important. It’s also a skill, and an introduction to language, that goes far beyond our class walls. We have always encouraged everyone to further their skills at local BSL classes.

Plus there’s plenty of time to make new friends at TinyTalk, with a cup of coffee and chocolate biscuit as the children play. It’s a magic formula that works and has proved popular for 21 years; class families spread the word – and we get plenty of repeat business with subsequent babies! TinyTalk genuinely cares, providing holistic support for everyone.”

TinyTalk is a family-friendly business that forms a network of people who bring early years communication to their local communities. Community centres and village halls become hubs for parents to meet; TinyTalk franchise owners have the keys that open so much: communication and friendship.

Rachel was quickly up and running with her popular classes: another TinyTalk local community was born.

Yummy TinyTalk Cupcake's

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have enjoyed celebrating 21 years as a close-knit community of teachers, from across the UK and Switzerland, and held our own birthday party here in Bognor Regis.

Communication is such a key skill and it’s never too early to learn. Many mums and dads don’t realise how eager their baby is to communicate with them. Right from birth, they are just bursting full of things they want to tell you. I started TinyTalk classes as a Mum almost 9 years ago with my first born Luna, I fell in love with it then, the benefits, the social side, the refreshments, it was my reason to leave the house every week. I loved it so much that when my second born arrived I decided I wanted to spread the fun and the love TinyTalk brings, and the rest is history.

“We absolutely LOVE Tiny Talk Baby Signing classes. We have been attending over a year now since my little boy was 7 weeks old. Rachel is amazing with the babies and toddlers and always makes the lessons fun and interactive. My boy has learnt nearly 20 signs since attending which really helps with communication at home and helps prevent him getting frustrated. I have also made several friends from attending this group and friends for my little boy too. I can’t wait to watch them grow up together in these classes.” - Abigail

“I have been taking my son to Rachel's classes since he was 5 weeks old, he's now 2.5yrs and moved up to the toddler classes and we still can't get enough. The enthusiasm, energy and passion Rachel shows in her classes is second to none and I am so pleased I gave my son a way to communicate with me from so early on. Even though he's talking more (and more and more every day!) signing is still a massive and extremely handy part of our daily lives - especially when he's saying new words and I can't quite figure out what he's saying (for example "hee cop" for helicopter) it's so handy that he's able to sign to me what he means as saves us both a lot of frustration trying to figure out what he's saying. I can't recommend Rachel's classes enough, both the baby and toddler classes are amazing. I now attend with my second born and wish we could just keep coming forever.” - Sophie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The importance of communication and community, understanding each other and having a support network, becomes part of the family narrative, now and for life.

Memories are made. Friendships are forged. Babies and toddlers are understood. Congratulations TinyTalk and here’s to the next 21 years!