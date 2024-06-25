Bomb squad called to destroy World War Two grenade found at Eastbourne house

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 25th Jun 2024, 12:17 BST
Sussex Police’s bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion after a World War Two hand grenade was found at a home in Eastbourne.

Police were called to Gardner Close in Eastbourne after the grenade was reported to them on Monday, June 24.

The grenade was found by resident Ingrid Herron in her loft while she was doing renovations.

She said: “It was a real shock. Police had been called, Haven school and park had to be cornered off until it could be safely removed and sent to be detonated.”

Officers said that the hand grenade was taken to a field and destroyed in a controlled explosion.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Officers assisted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team after a suspected Second World War hand grenade was found in a residential property in Eastbourne at about midday on Monday, June 24.

“The EOD team later carried out a controlled explosion on a field off Sevenoaks Road, and have now stood down.”

Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo: Ingrid Herron

Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo: Dan Jessup

