Borland & Borland celebrates 30 years of award-winning estate agency in Emsworth

BORLAND & BORLAND, Emsworth’s award-winning, independent estate agency is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this spring!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their expertise and customer service levels have been recognised with various awards over their 30 years in business. Most recently the sales branch won The British Property Awards 2024 Estate Agent in Emsworth & Hayling Island. Added to which Borland & Borland lettings branch have just won The British Property Awards Letting Agent 2024-2025 in Emsworth & Hayling Island, for their outstanding customer service levels.

Steven Borland, Senior Partner said, “Borland & Borland’s 30th Anniversary and our business awards over the years, reflect how hard our entire team works to provide high levels of communications and customer service. It also affirms our unrivalled local knowledge, our resilience, as well as our dedication to providing a quality property service in the heart of Emsworth, and the surrounding villages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Borland opened his independent estate agency in March 1995; Borland & Borland then opened a lettings agency 10 years later. Over the 30 years their services expanded to include residential sales & lettings, commercial sales & lettings, block & estate management and full assessment of new homes & development sites.

Award-winning Borland & Borland Estate Agent, Emsworth

The combination of more than 30 years in-depth local knowledge, plus their prominent premises in Emsworth’s High Street and online presence, means Borland & Borland have established themselves as Emsworth’s trusted, expert, independent estate agents.Borland & Borland are members of the property industry bodies TPO, ARLA, PPA & NAEA.

www.borlandandborland.co.uk