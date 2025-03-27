Brand-new Crowborough nursery opens its doors

A brand-new nursery in Crowborough has officially opened its doors this week, providing care and early years education for up to 110 children.

Located on Crowborough Hill, Busy Bees at Crowborough caters for children aged from three months to five years old and is led by a team with over 100 years of combined early years’ experience.

To celebrate the opening, the nursery hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday 26th March alongside Deputy Mayor, Councillor Natalie Whittle.

Busy Bees at Crowborough features bright and spacious learning environments with plenty of room for children to play and explore, including creative play areas and large outdoor spaces.

The nursery boasts a large kitchen where the nursery chef cooks NHS accredited meals, and a buggy store for parents who walk to drop-off/pick-up their children.

Children who attend the nursery will benefit from Busy Bees’ latest curriculum Bee Curious, designed to feed children’s natural curiosity and foster a lifelong love of learning.

Designed by leading early years educators and using the latest insight into cognitive science research from across the globe, Bee Curious has been designed to give every child the best start in life.

Billie Baillie Mclauchlan, Centre Director at Busy Bees Crowborough, said: “We are delighted to be opening our new nursery and bringing high quality early years education to families in the community. It was an honour to welcome Councillor Natalie Whittle to officially celebrate the opening with our nursery team.

“Our nursery offers a home-from-home environment that is safe, secure, and nurturing, with plenty of room for children to play, learn and explore, creative play areas and outdoor spaces – and peace of mind for parents, knowing their child is in the best place.”

To find out more about Busy Bees at Crowborough, call 0330 333 8133 or visit https://www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk/nursery/crowborough