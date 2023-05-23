BrewDog partners with leading operator of food and beverage outlets to land new bar at Gatwick Airport

Independent craft brewer Brewdog has partnered with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, to bring the brand to various travel locations in the UK – with the first outlet scheduled to open at Gatwick Airport in December.

The partnership will see SSP Group operate a number of BrewDog bars at airport and railway stations in the UK to be opened over the next few years.

The bar at Gatwick will feature a number of BrewDog’s signature design elements, including Zoom pods where guests will be able to work and order food to their seat via a QR code, and a photo booth for those looking to capture their BrewDog experience at the airport. A game space will provide extra entertainment during the journey.

BrewDog Gatwick will offer guests an innovative menu specially tailored for the airport location featuring classic BrewDog dishes, like their chicken wings, as well as a riff on some much loved favourites. As ever with the BrewDog brand, beer will be the hero. Guests will be able to enjoy the choice of rare and exclusive beers sourced from BrewDog’s extensive beer programme. The bar will also BrewDog’s classic alcoholic and low-alcohol drinks menu, which includes include spirits, cocktails, wines, soft and hot drinks.

Kari Daniels, CEO SSP UK & Ireland said: “BrewDog is a globally renowned brand with an incredible back-story and huge potential to do well in the travel space. It’s a brilliant next step in our growth to help BrewDog build their brand in the UK travel market, and we’re confident that our shared values and combined expertise will pave the way for a successful partnership. London Gatwick, which is a truly international airport and welcomes a particularly relevant passenger demographic, is an excellent starting place for our adventure together.”

James Watt, CEO of BrewDog added: “SSP completely gets our aspiration to bring fun to the airport, and has the operational expertise to deliver our brand in what can be a challenging environment. We’re always looking to reach new customers, and working with SSP gives us a great opportunity to bring BrewDog to travellers across the world.”

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, London Gatwick said: “We are delighted to be welcoming BrewDog’s first London airport bar later this year. BrewDog is a fantastic brand and one which I’m certain will be well received by London Gatwick passengers.

