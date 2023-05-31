A brewery’s bid to secure a licence for its new taproom has been given the go ahead by Rother councillors, albeit with shorter hours and extra conditions than originally sought.

On Friday (May 26), a Rother District Council licensing panel considered an application from the Three Legs Brewing Company, which would allow the business to sell alcohol from its new premises at Beeching Road Studios.

The application comes as part of wider plans to create a taproom at the site, which secured planning permission last month.

In their licensing application, a spokesman for the brewery said: “As a growing independent brewery, we hope to add to the community of artists and creatives by occupying one of the units with our working brewery and taproom.

The Beeching Road Studios

“The taproom will be situated at the front of the inside of the unit and will be a space for the public to come and taste and consume the beer made on the premises, along with other alcoholic beverages and soft drinks. We also hope to have some seating directly outside the front of the building for customers.

“The taproom will offer a relaxed social environment which focuses on a quality product and experience”.

The hearing had been called as a result of objections from a small number of local residents. These objectors (both neighbours) said they were mainly concerned about the taproom’s opening hours, which they argued would cause a disturbance.

In light of these objections, councillors opted to limit the brewery’s opening hours beyond what was originally being sought. The brewery had wanted permission to remain open until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights, but the licence granted requires a 10.30pm closing time instead.

Notably, these hours would be more in line with those set out in the business’s planning conditions.

Councillors also put in place conditions requiring customers to be seated while drinking in the taproom’s outdoor area and ensure the premises do not cause a noise nuisance.