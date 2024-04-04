Brighton-based Ansvar shortlisted in Better Society Awards for children’s charity partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ansvar, a Sussex-based leading provider of insurance solutions for the charity, not-for-profit and faith sectors, has been shortlisted in the Partnership with a Children’s Charity category at the prestigious Better Society Awards. This nomination acknowledges Ansvar's collaboration with The Talk About Trust over an 11-year period.

The Better Society Awards celebrate the achievements of businesses and organisations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable business practices.

The Talk About Trust is dedicated to educating and safeguarding young individuals aged 11-25 from the risks associated with alcohol, cannabis, vaping, and other substances.

Through Ansvar’s support, the charity has been able to deliver crucial early intervention programmes and resources to over 4,500 schools and youth organisations nationwide. From funding educational workshops for the Rock Challenge initiative to providing materials for schools and youth clubs across London and the South East, Ansvar's contributions have helped enhance awareness and resilience among vulnerable youth populations.

Ansvar’s commitment to the partnership extends beyond financial assistance. The company actively facilitates networking opportunities and provides charitable advice, mentoring, and workshops to amplify the impact of The Talk About Trust.

Sarah Cox, Managing Director of Ansvar, commented: "We are proud of the relationship we have developed with The Talk About Trust over the past 11 years, and we remain committed to facilitating positive change in the years to come. Our team is extremely dedicated in supporting the charity, and in addition to the monetary donations the company has made, they have given up their time to volunteer and be actively involved in the work The Talk About Trust does. We’re delighted this dedication has been recognised by the Better Society Awards.

Helena Conibear, CEO of The Talk About Trust, emphasised the significance of Ansvar's contributions. She added: "Without Ansvar's funding, we would not have been able to support children and young people across London and the South East, especially amidst increasing concerns surrounding vaping and cannabis use. Ansvar's commitment has been invaluable in enabling our efforts to educate and empower youth."