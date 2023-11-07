Brighton-based Crimtan shortlisted for Innovation in Business award

Programmatic advertising and data expert, Crimtan is excited to announce its selection as a finalist for the prestigious Sussex Business Awards in the ‘Innovation in Business’ category.

The Brighton based company has a far-reaching global presence, boasting offices in key locations including London, Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and New York, and is committed to providing exceptional marketing solutions to clients worldwide. This recognition highlights Crimtan's dedication to advancing innovation and attaining excellence within the dynamic domain of programmatic lifecycle marketing.

Crimtan’s groundbreaking ActiveID technology is one of the first ID systems to surpass the limitations of traditional cookies. ActiveID is founded on user consent for persistent tracking, empowering brands to create high-performing marketing campaigns without relying on cookies. It enables precise targeting and engagement of prospects and guides them through the conversion process to become loyal customers.

Paul Goad, CEO of Crimtan, said: "We are thrilled with our progress as a company and believe that Crimtan represents a truly remarkable Sussex business. We are one of the very few technology companies, apart from a select few NASDAQ-listed multi-billion tech firms, offering a comprehensive lifecycle marketing solution to our clients. This encompasses consent, planning, targeting, and measurement, all within a single platform, driven by our proprietary technology.

“Our mission is to empower clients across various industries to effectively target and engage their prospects, nurturing them into loyal customers."

The winners of the Sussex Business Awards will be unveiled at an awards ceremony scheduled to take place at The Grand, Brighton on November 30.

Crimtan works with globally acclaimed agencies and prominent brands across a spectrum of industries, including travel, retail, automotive, and more.