Brighton-based independent carpenter turned inventor beats all to national award

The Kitchen, Bedroom, and Bathroom (KBB) Birmingham Innovation Awards are renowned for recognising and celebrating outstanding advancements in design, technology, and innovation within the realm of the industry. The Judges’ Choice Award, in particular, is a testament to the exceptional creativity, ingenuity, and practicality demonstrated by Space-Plug Evolution.

Space-Plug Evolution, a revolutionary product conceptualised, developed and patented by Cliff Petit, has redefined and revolutionised how kitchen base cabinetry is manufactured and installed. Evolution has proved to be the most radical positive change to happen to base kitchen cabinetry manufacturing in maybe 50 years. Space-Plug, having already won a FIRA award for its innovative original invention, the Adjustable Spacer Fixing, has major players in the industry taking orders to adopt or sell Space-Plug Evolution.

Commenting on the recognition at KBB Birmingham last week, Cliff Petit expressed his gratitude and excitement, stating, “Receiving the Judges’ Choice Award at KBB Birmingham 2024 out of 75 entries in this award, is an immense honour and a validation of the hard work and dedication that went into creating Evolution. We have the missing piece of the puzzle, the industry has been seeking and the response we have had at the exhibition has been startling! This recognition serves as a testament to our commitment of pushing the boundaries of innovation in the kitchen industry and to James Marchant our marketing consultant for exposing our growing brand”.

Cliff Petit (MD of Space-Plug Ltd) holding The Innovation Award

The Judges’ Choice Award for Space-Plug Evolution underscores its exceptional design, functionality and potential to revolutionise the way we approach kitchen design. Evolution is a game-changer in the competitive landscape of home interiors. Datum Pegs, offering a positive change in the manufacturing process of kitchen base cabinets and the installation process is receiving enquiries from all over the world! As well as the UK we have interest from Germany, USA, Spain, Puerto Rico, Africa and more to come!

Key Benefits

Manufacturers save material, provide less fitting components and therefore save money and have a more sustainable/marketable unit

Installers no longer have to scribe cabinets around pipes or wonky walls, yet retain a fixed service void. Space-Plug Evolution cabinets are 5x faster to fit than a traditional cabinet

Customers no longer see their cabinets being cut up! Their expensive base cabinets keep their integrity as edgebanding is never ‘hacked’ into ensuring their kitchen will never fail in the future and can be reused when they next come to upgrade their kitchen

For more information about Space-Plug Evolution and Cliff Petit’s ground-breaking work:

Manufacturers Website - www.evolve-with-space-plug.com