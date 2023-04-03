Brighton-based multi-service law firm evolves the brand after a period of record growth

Loch Associates Group, which has headquarters in Brighton, has evolved its brand after doubling turnover and its team in the last three years.

Pam Loch

The rapid growth is a direct result of Loch Associates Group being the only firm in the Sussex to offer such a range of multiple services under one roof to help organisations manage their staff while protecting their business.

Their services include Business and Employment Law, Immigration, HR Consultancy, Health and Safety Training and Wellbeing and Mediation Services. Recognising that organisations are now investing more on the development of their people, Loch Associates has created a dedicated Training division as part of the rebrand, offering a wide range of training services.

The venture, which includes new branding for each service and a new Loch Associates group website, is part of the Group’s mission to showcase its ambitions to service more sectors of the Sussex market, attract new clients and highlight its unique position by providing a ‘one stop shop for its clients’.

Loch Associates Group was founded by Pam Loch in 2007. She started the business from her bedroom, with nothing but a laptop to kick-start the business. Today, Loch Associates Group has grown to become the South East’s leading award-winning multi-service law firm with offices in Kent, Brighton and London, and employs 30 staff.

The Group has just launched a new London office to accommodate the influx of new business, solicitors and support staff.

Pam Loch, Employment Law Solicitor and Managing Director of Loch Associates Group, said: “In such a tough economy, our continued expansion is largely enabled by our growing reputation as a trusted alternative to traditional law firms, being able to offer such a wide range of services to businesses under one roof, is something that is unique in the South East.”

Over recent years, Loch Associates Group has been on a hiring spree. “Our growth has been delivered by recruiting and retaining a fantastic team who have helped us gain a larger share in existing markets and by extending the Group’s services to new sectors and disciplines,” added Pam.

Loch Employment Law, HR Advise Me and Loch Wellbeing, has now evolved to Loch Law, Loch HR and Loch Training and Wellbeing reflecting the extended services in the employment and business law and training it now provides.

