Brighton-based Paxton announces winners of annual scholarship programme

Paxton, the Brighton-based access control technology manufacturer, offers annual scholarships to support the growth and development of local STEM students. This year they are awarded to Alex Moreton and Max Lewandowski from University of Brighton, and James Napp from University of Sussex.

Steve Taylor, Paxton’s Chief Technical Officer, said: “The scholarship programme demonstrates to local students the career opportunities available down the road. By working alongside professional engineers and developers, they can gain significant experience working on real-world projects and add genuine value, as well as experience first-hand what is it like to work in a technology company.

“As a Brighton-based technology manufacturer, we work in partnership with local universities to develop the potential of the next generation of engineering talent. The scholarship programme is one of the initiatives that achieves this.”

This is the sixth year that Paxton has offered engineering scholarships to local university students studying STEM courses. Successful applicants receive £10,000 each towards their final year university fees, and a three-month paid work placement within Paxton’s experienced Development department.

The scholars have been working at Paxton for more than a month and have found the placement beneficial for building new skill sets that will be useful in their future career.

Alex Moreton, studying Software Engineering at University of Brighton, said the scholarship eases his financial pressure during the final year and he will be able to focus on studies, and develop a skill set whilst expanding his network of engineering professionals: “I love to try new technologies, and this is a fantastic opportunity to learn new coding languages and create something meaningful with real-world applications, as part of a highly capable and motivated Development team.”

Fellow scholarship winner Max Lewandowski, studying Computer Science at University of Brighton, said: “The Paxton scholarship brings me great motivation to know that the company sees potential in me. Being able to gain experience with working in a real professional environment will enable me to build real-world skills and familiarise myself with the tools and practices used in my field, which I can apply in my third year of university and in the years to come, a head-start to my professional career.”

James Napp, studying Mechanical Engineering at University of Sussex, said: “The placement has developed my confidence and problem-solving skills by providing me with hands-on experience and exposure to mechatronic systems. In addition, Paxton have also awarded me £10,000 to support me in my final year of study, which will make a huge difference to my life and will allow me to focus on my studies.”