Brighton-based programmatic agency gains seat on Amazon's Demand Side Platform

Leading Sussex-based programmatic advertising and data expert Crimtan has been given a prestigious seat on Amazon's Demand Side Platform (DSP), a development that will revolutionise advertising strategies and open up new possibilities for its range of clients.

Amazon DSP is a part of the Amazon advertising program, which allows advertisers to reach diverse audiences through the web via programmatic. It unlocks access to invaluable retail data, extending reach across the open web. With millions of data signals to tap into, access to Amazon's data will mean marketers can build unlimited audience profiles and craft highly effective advertising campaigns.

Andy Houstoun, Chief Commercial Officer at Crimtan, said: “Our seat on Amazon's DSP signifies our commitment to staying at the forefront of programmatic advertising. With this access to Amazon's DSP, we are positioned to offer our clients unparalleled opportunities to reach their target audiences with precision and impact. What makes this announcement particularly special is that Amazon has recently ceased offering seats on their DSP to other businesses. This access underscores the trust and collaboration Crimtan has built with Amazon.

“The ability to connect with users at various touchpoints throughout their online journey is a significant advantage that will enable us to create more diverse and effective advertising campaigns. The ability to engage with audiences on all Amazon-owned platforms opens up exciting opportunities for businesses looking to tap into these rapidly growing channels.”

Leveraging the extensive data resources at Amazon's disposal allows marketers to tap into millions of data signals to craft an endless array of finely tuned audience profiles. This empowers marketers to gain a deeper understanding of their audience, deliver hyper-relevant messages, and drive higher customer conversion rates. In essence, it equips brands with the data and tools to create effective advertising campaigns.