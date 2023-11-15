Brighton-based Stellarmann continues growth with first people manager appointment
Becky will oversee group HR strategy and operations, including recruitment, workforce planning, training and development, employee engagement and retention, diversity and inclusion, and compensation and benefits. Her role also encompasses Stellarmann’s award-winning sister company, William Alexander Recruitment.
The London and Brighton-based company employs more than 30 operational staff and works with 150+ associates who deliver enterprise-wide business and digital transformation projects for organisations across the insurance, financial services and public sectors. Stellarmann expects its turnover to increase to £50m over the next three years, a target which will also see its number of associates double to 300.
Becky has more than ten years’ experience in HR. She joins Stellarmann from data centre transformation company, Technimove Ltd, where she was head of people & culture.
“As Stellarmann’s first people manager this is a terrific opportunity for me to mould a full 360 degree role which I can develop and shape as the business grows”, says Becky. “My overarching focus will be building the employer brand, to demonstrate why we are such an inclusive, fun organisation to work for.
“The leadership team has created a positive, supportive culture and I’m looking forward to embedding that ethos throughout the business as it grows. Part of that will be digging into the employee experience – making sure our team is as happy and successful as they can be from the moment they join throughout their journey with us.”
“Becky joins us at a crucial time as we build the team and push ahead with our growth strategy,” adds Will Larcombe, director and co-founder of Stellarmann. “Attracting and retaining great people is crucial to this and we are committed to providing an energetic, rewarding and ambitious workplace. Becky will be integral to making that happen”.
About Stellarmann
Stellarmann, formerly William Alexander Consulting, launched in 2020 in response to client demands for highly skilled, flexible and scalable contract teams to deliver technology and change programmes - and stay compliant with new IR35 legislation.
Since then, the company has managed hundreds of associates, as the chosen delivery partner for projects spanning insurance, financial services and the public sector - including Convex, Talbot AIG, Aldermore Bank and The Crown Estate.
Stellarmann provides access to the best associates on the market - ensuring technical excellence, with a shared risk payment model that guarantees a laser focus on delivering outcomes. Its Engagement Delivery Management team also alleviates the cultural and operational headaches of line management for client-side project leaders.