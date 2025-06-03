Brighton business celebrates a year of giving back

A Brighton-based company has proven just how powerful local businesses can be when it comes to giving back.

Groundsure, an environmental and climate data firm in The Lanes, has raised an incredible £79,564.51 for charity over the past 12 months.

From hands-on volunteering to creative fundraising efforts, the team at Groundsure has made community spirit part of their daily work life. Their contributions have supported both national causes and charities in Brighton, with a focus on helping people, protecting the environment and giving back where it’s needed most.

The company’s staff got stuck in at Stanmer Park, alongside the Wildflower Conservation Society and the South Downs National Park Trust, where they spent a day raking, planting and restoring a meadow to help bring back biodiversity in the area.

Over in Moulsecoomb, team members also lent a hand at FareShare’s warehouse, packing up some food donations destined for more than 140 local charities and groups. FareShare takes surplus food from supermarkets and restaurants and redistributes it to people who need it.

Last Christmas, Groundsure employees turned their attention to the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, contributing to their toy appeal and wrapping presents to bring some festive cheer to young patients and their families.

Staff have also volunteered for Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare and taken part in Brighton Marathon for a range of charities. The team’s enthusiasm for making a difference has become a defining part of the company’s culture.

Groundsure is a Certified B Corporation. The certification recognises companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

For Groundsure, Brighton is a community they’re proud to support. Their efforts over the past year show just how much good can come from a business with heart.