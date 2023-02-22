Brighton firm Altnets recognised as one of the top 100 SMEs in the UK

Telecoms supplier Altnets has been recognised as one of the top 100 SMEs in the UK.

Altnets team, from L-R: Jade Scutt, Paul Britnell, Maia Wade-Davies, Matt Wells, Sam Bangle.

From hundreds of entries across every sectors, Altnets has been ranked 35th overall in the Elite Business 100 (EB100). The Brighton-based telecoms supplier will celebrate at an awards evening on March 17 in London and be included in the EB100 digital guide and online directory, with a viewership of over half a million people.

The EB100 are the businesses to watch for the future. The list recognises excellence in the SME community and ranks companies across a broad range of criteria, from their longevity in the marketplace and year-on-year growth to how they embrace innovation and contribute to their local region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SME industry contributes over £2 trillion in turnover to the UK economy, employing 44% of the British workforce. The last 12 months have been challenging for most sectors, with many SMEs navigating a landscape of hardship. SMEs like Altnets have demonstrated remarkable resilience to survive and thrive thanks to their robust infrastructure and proven business models.

“The EB100 has shown that despite the ever changing economic climate, they haven't allowed it to hinder the overall performance of their businesses, and many have, in fact, thrived,” said Piers Linney, Former investor on BBC's Dragon's Den and Founder of small business service provider, Moblox.

“Altnets are change-makers in the British business industry and deserve their place in the Elite Business 100,” said Scott English, Brand Director of Elite Business.Despite this being the first year of the EB100 list, it was highly competitive. Judges commented on the high standard of entries, impressive sales and growth figures and high-performing cultures.

Altnets Co-Founder Sam Bangle said: “The team at Altnets is proud to not only provide exemplary service and products for its clients but now be named as a Top 100 UK business. We’ve all worked really hard to grow the business over the past year, and after making some strong appointments to the team recently we are on track for this to continue. Our aim is to be the number one choice for UK alternative network service providers looking for a supplier to support their telecoms build.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Altnets was launched in late 2020 by Co-Founders Paul Britnell and Sam Bangle to support the needs of the UK telecoms market as the nation upgrades to full fibre broadband networks. The company’s strategic approach to who it works with and its specific offerings enables Altnets to assist and support UK communication partners to the highest level.

View Altnets’ website at altnets.co.uk/ and follow Altnets on LinkedIn for regular company and industry updates.