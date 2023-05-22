Brighton firm Altnets signs partnership to become main UK distributer of Polish company’s fibre optic products

Photo from left to right: Anna Łożańska - Technical Manager (Fibrain) Jordan Collins - Business Development Director (Altnets) Kevin Moulton – Sales Director (Fibrain) Paul Britnell - Director (Altnets) Leigh Buckwell - Technical Sales Manager (Altnets) Piotr Golubski – Business Development Dir. (FIBRAIN)

Altnets are the main distribution partners for FIBRAIN’s fibre optic products in the UK, which they supply to alternative networks that are supporting the Government’s pledge to upgrade the nation to full gigabit-capable broadband by 2030.

Team members from award-winning supplier Altnets, which works with some of the biggest internet service providers in the country, travelled to Poland to sign the new partnership contract with Polish producers FIBRAIN. FIBRAIN is one of the biggest optical fibre manufacturing centres in Europe, producing best in class fibre cables and passive optical equipment that meet the highest market requirements. Together both companies are also able to design and manufacture custom-made products for the global telecoms market.

As part of the partnership agreement, Altnets have been selected to provide more than just management of the fibre optic supply chain. Together with FIBRAIN, they are creating a bespoke product catalogue exclusively tailored to UK internet service providers. Having been in the industry for over 30 years, FIBRAIN required a partner that could bring in-depth technical knowledge of the UK’s market to the table, which they will use to support existing clients.

Paul Britnell, Co-Founder and Director of Altnets, said: “We already have a long and lasting relationship with FIBRAIN, therefore were keen to secure a deal to be the principal supplier of their optical fibre ranges to our valued customers in the UK telecoms industry.”

“FIBRAIN is one of the world’s leading fibre optics manufacturers, providing a vast range of telecoms products including spine cables, drop cables and enclosures. They have been constantly working with service providers to improve their business cases through a comprehensive and affordable range of HALNy GPON and XGS PON products that are developed in Poland. They also value sustainability and are an ethical company – something very important to us when selecting the manufacturers we work with. This partnership will provide huge gains for both companies; we will provide our knowledge of the UK telecoms sector, and they will provide us with the best quality products specifically designed for that sector.”

Commenting on the new partnership agreement with Altnets, Piotr Golubski, Business Development Director at FIBRAIN, says: “We are very selective with our supply chain partners and are confident that in Altnets we have found one of the best to provide our existing and newly developed products to the UK market.”

“FIBRAIN chose to work with Altnets because of the value they add to the customer experience. As total telecoms procurement specialists, Altnets get to the bottom of each client’s build requirements and are therefore able to supply them with the correct product for all applications. Partnering with them means we can align our product portfolio with the UK’s market needs due our excellent two-way communication and already strong relationship. Altnets are at the forefront of the UK’s fibre upgrades, which is where we also plan to be.”If Fibrain’s products could support your infrastructure build, get in touch with the Altnets team to discuss your needs now: [email protected]