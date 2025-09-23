Brighton & Hove Property Business of the Year delivers exceptional performance

Founded in 2020 by Dr Tom Lever, Orange Property Group has become the local go-to property company, offering construction, property services and fire protection.

Based in Brighton, Orange Property Groups services expand across the South East, reaching as far as Sutton, Chichester, and Bexhill. Recent projects include;

The restoration of a late 18th Century stable, unaltered since that time, on a farm in Falmer, to become a residential family home.

The Ledward Centre’s LGBTQI community café in Central Brighton, with a full strip-out, redesigned layout, and modern fixtures, embodying care, inclusivity, and excellence throughout.

Transforming former administrative office spaces in Henfield, into three fully equipped medical consultation rooms, ensuring a smooth transformation suited for patient care.

Partners with Brand Vaughan, and Sawyer & Co, and other local letting agents to provide seamless maintenance, repairs, and compliance services for their letting portfolio, ensuring high standards and tenant satisfaction through our values of care, consideration, and communication.

Restored a historic property in Brunswick Square, Hove with modern amenities, working closely with conservation officers to honour heritage standards.

Founder and MD Dr Tom Lever said “We’re thrilled to be named Best Property Business of the Year at the Brighton & Hove Business Awards 2025. From day one, we set out to do things differently, prioritising integrity, transparency, and human connection in an industry that desperately needs it.

"This award is a testament to our brilliant team, our visionary clients, and our unwavering belief that construction can be done better, with Care. Built in.”