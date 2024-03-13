Brighton & Hove's very own Sol Gilbert is crowned Personal Trainer of the Year 2024 by Business Awards UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This remarkable accolade underscores his unwavering commitment to fitness, community, and innovation.

A Journey Rooted in Combat Sports, Sol Gilbert's journey is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting as an amateur boxer at the age of 14, he ascended the ranks in mixed martial arts, eventually claiming titles in the British European and British championships.

Sol Gilbert in action at 'Coached Wellness Studio' in Portslade, Brighton.

His influence on combat sports extended to Brighton & Hove, where he hosted 25 fight events at the iconic Hove Town Hall, leaving an indelible mark on the local athletic landscape.

As the co-owner of three prominent fitness facilities, known as Underground Gyms, Sol introduced Mixed Martial Arts to Brighton & Hove, leaving an indelible impact on the community. His accolades include spearheading 1000's of resident's training journeys, hosting renowned events, and winning titles in combat sports.

The global pandemic presented unprecedented challenges, prompting Sol Gilbert to adapt and innovate. In 2013, he launched Underground Gym Brighton, expanding to Newhaven in 2017 and Tunbridge Wells. When COVID-19 hit, Sol embraced the virtual realm with SGUT Online Coaching, connecting with the community through free online training sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sol Gilbert's innovative spirit reached new heights with SGUT Online Coaching, a groundbreaking concept that provides individuals with 24/7 access to his expertise. This revolutionary system transcends the conventional Personal Training model, offering users unparalleled flexibility and guidance anytime, anywhere. This shift has not only revolutionised the way people train but has made Sol's expertise available around the clock, transcending geographical constraints.Post-COVID, Sol's commitment to community health reached new heights with the opening of Coached Health & Wellbeing.

his innovative space caters to those seeking a personalised health and wellness journey, offering Small & Large group Personal Training, along with unique amenities like ice baths, saunas, and compression therapy.Awards

Winning the Personal Trainer of the Year 2024 award is not just a recognition of Sol Gilbert's 30 years of dedicated service but a celebration of the lives he continues to impact. Beyond the brick-and-mortar gyms, Sol's influence now extends nationwide through online coaching, truly embodying the spirit of service and commitment.