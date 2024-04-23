Brighton Ranks 28th In list of 1,000 UK retail centres

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Vitality rankings are created by analysing different factors including retail unit vacancy rate, the change in vacancy rate, space being adapted for other uses, shopper spend per annum and footfall figures

The Vitality Rankings, the annual index of UK retail centre health released by Newmark Retail’s London-based strategic consultancy & analytics team, has revealed that luxury shopping destinations thrived in 2023, with Sloane Street, Chelsea and Knightsbridge rising to the top 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rankings of 1,000 UK retail centres analyses a range of relevant factors, including retail unit vacancy rate, the change in vacancy rate, space being adapted for other uses, shopper spend per annum and footfall figures. The rankings have been released since 2014.

Brighton ranked 28th in list of 1,000 UK retail centres.

Cambridge has regained the top spot for the first time since 2019, the last ranking before the pandemic’s impact on the high street, due to the return of tourists, students and shoppers. Cobham, which has consistently ranked highly in the Vitality Rankings due to its affluent customer base and high-end retail offer, is in second place this year.

The biggest risers include Sloane Street, one of London’s most desirable shopping destinations, up to the fourth spot, previously ranking 101 in 2022. Knightsbridge, home to luxury brands including Burberry, Harrods and Watches of Switzerland, ranks sixth after placing 81st in 2022. Chelsea also moved to 10 from 131.

Other retail destinations in the capital are seeing a revival too. London West End, ranked 348 in 2021, is now at 37, back in the top 50. Its prime areas of Regent Street, Bond Street and Covent Garden have high footfalls and low vacancy rates after the challenges of the past few years. Oxford Street is also seeing strong tenant demand for space, given the global retail destination’s developments near Tottenham Court Road and the remodelling of the empty department store units. Kensington (41) and Richmond (48) have also returned to the top 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s ranking indicates a strong recovery for many shopping centres and high streets as shoppers return to pre-pandemic shopping habits. Many larger retail destinations most affected during the pandemic have returned to the top 50 for the first time in four years.

Westfield Stratford City is up to number seven from 82, Leeds city centre is 34, an increase from 86, Liverpool city centre is up to 37 from 145, and Edinburgh city centre is 41, having previously ranked at number 207.

The top 20 still includes a number of smaller commuter towns that continue to benefit from more localised shopping habits. These have increased due to a higher percentage of the population remote working in these – often more affluent – areas.

The Buckinghamshire market town of Beaconsfield, which topped the list in 2021 and 2022, now sits at number nine, while commuter towns, including Henley-on-Thames, Ilkley and Sevenoaks hold their spots in the top 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Metherell, Head of Consultancy & Analytics at Newmark’s UK & EMEA Retail Practice, who leads the Vitality Rankings, says more affluent or tourist shopping locations dominate this year’s rankings compared with solely commuter towns in previous years. He said:

“Luxury destinations have attained higher positions in this year’s rankings as the cost-of-living crisis – caused by inflation and other economic headwinds – is less likely to impact shoppers in locations like Chelsea, Sloane Street and Knightsbridge.

“Affluent commuter towns have also retained their high positions as local residents are more likely to undertake hybrid working and therefore shop in their local towns more often than before the pandemic, helping to maintain vitality and occupier performance.

“However smaller locations whose shoppers are more vulnerable to the cost-of-living crisis have fallen down the rankings as pandemic-related factors, such as vaccination rates or the presence of convenience retail, are no longer driving high street vitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The return of tourists and pre-pandemic shopping habits have also boosted the performance of major shopping destinations such as Westfield Stratford City, Leeds city centre and Liverpool city centre.