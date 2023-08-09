Brighton's Altnets announced as finalists for this year’s British Business Excellence Awards

Altnets is delighted to announce today a new award nomination from an unprecedented number of entries, being shortlisted as a finalist in The Growth Business of the Year Award category of the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards 2023 (www.britishbusinessexcellenceawards.co.uk). This is the UK’s largest awards programme celebrating the best of British business.

Altnets was launched in 2020 by Directors Paul Britnell and Sam Bangle to support the needs of the UK telecoms market as the nation upgrades to full fibre broadband networks. The procurement specialists aid independent internet service providers with their supply chain requirements, offering all the build materials they need for their network infrastructure, from fibre cables, ducts and nodes to access chambers. With over 100 years’ experience in the telecoms industry, Altnets are supply industry professionals with access to the biggest range of products in the UK from the world’s best fibre optic manufacturers.

The Growth Business of the Year Award recognises companies that have exceeded expectations over the last 18 months, demonstrating growth across a range of metrics and with a robust plan to deliver sustained financial success and impact. Alongside this, the award is for those companies that provide inspirational leadership and effective management, innovation in products, services or processes, and exceptional customer service and engagement.

Sam Bangle, Co-Founder and Director of Altnets, says: “I’m thrilled that our rapid growth, industry innovation and outstanding customer service has been acknowledged by the UK’s premier business awards.”

The Altnets team

“Our award-winning team deserves to be celebrated for being behind our outstanding customer retention and growth statistics. Every member of the team represents what is at the heart of the business - creating a place that meets all of our customers' needs and supports them throughout the often complicated telecoms procurement process. In doing so they have hugely grown our company client base since we launched.”

“Since we began in 2020, our turnover has increased 500% and our net profit has increased by a huge 900%! We are proud of our growth and are committed to continued growth in the future, including supporting our local economy in Brighton where we are based and have sourced the majority of our workforce.”

Sarah Austin, Founder & Director of the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards, commented on the announcement:

"As the UK's unrivalled celebration of business brilliance, resilience, and innovation - the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards takes centre stage – and this year is no exception. The anticipation is electrifying as we gear up for the grand event at the glamorous Grosvenor Hotel.

The Growth Business of the Year Award 2023

"Our excitement levels have hit the roof as we've witnessed a spectacular level of submissions across a wide range of dynamic industries – but with a real trend across the energy, recruitment, wellbeing, food & drink, and tech sectors, highlighting just how much the UK business landscape is thriving.

"Kudos to each and every finalist who has made the shortlist - your entries have truly left us in awe of your extraordinary talent and dedication, setting the bar high for what it means to be a champion in the business world. You've made us stand up and take notice, and we can't wait to celebrate your remarkable achievements."

The British Business Excellence Awards is the elite business awards programme for businesses of all shapes and sizes. The awards host a year-long programme of networking events, round tables and exemplary judging processes, all of which will then culminate in a spectacular awards ceremony on Tuesday 14th November 2023 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

Additionally, Altnets have also won Best ISP Fibre Optic Products Provider Award in the 2023 SME Business Elite Awards. The Awardees for 2023 were handpicked by SME News Magazine and are based purely on comprehensive analysis and research undertaken by the wider group.

“Each year we look to celebrate those enterprises who consistently provide the best services and products for their clients, allowing them to stand out within their representative fields. This proven approach ensures that we award on merit, not popularity and recognise the very best in business. We award those SME's that are succeeding in their endeavours, innovating, growing and improving”, said a spokesperson from the award team.

On top of all this, Altnets have also been shortlisted for three awards in this year’s SME National Business Awards. Out of a record number of entries for 2023, Altnets are shortlisted in the categories: High Growth Business of the Year, Business of the Year (less than 50 employees) and Service Excellence.