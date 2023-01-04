British Airways adds five new short-haul services to its London Gatwick network

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network.

Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023.

The service to Mykonos bolsters the existing summer routes from Heathrow and London City, while Corfu is in addition to the existing Heathrow service.

The service from Mykonos will operate once per week from June 10, while the Corfu service will operate thrice weekly from May 30.

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Innsbruck sees an addition of eight new weekly flights in the winter season – from December 8 – which complements the current six times weekly service from Heathrow.

BA Euroflyer’s summer service to Salzburg will complement the existing winter services from Gatwick and Heathrow. The summer service to Salzburg will operate three times per week from March 28.

The airline has also put its short-haul Gatwick winter schedule on sale today, offering 21 destinations to customers looking to book winter holidays and city breaks. Ski hotspots include Geneva and Turin, while winter sun destinations include Tenerife and Lanzarote.

Tom Stoddart, acting CEO of BA Euroflyer, said: “It is exciting to see our short-haul schedule at Gatwick grow. These additional routes are to a broad range of destinations that will suit all manner of travellers from beach lovers and skiers to explorers and adventurers. We have something for everyone departing from London Gatwick.”

The announcement of new routes follows recent news that BA Euroflyer received its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and Operating Licence from the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

This allows it to operate as a subsidiary airline in a similar manner to the company’s existing subsidiary, BA Cityflyer, flying under the British Airways brand and delivering the premium British Airways service customers know and love.

Flying to nearly 40 destinations throughout the year, British Airways is the only airline based at Gatwick to offer both business and economy cabins on all short-haul flights.

Customers flying from Gatwick also enjoy a generous baggage allowance, free water and snacks, free seat selection at -24 hours and frequent flyer benefits such as lounge access.

Customers flying in Club Europe (business class) enjoy a premium check-in area, lounge access and a complimentary gourmet meal and bar service on board.

Executive Club Members can enjoy all benefits of their membership across the BA Euroflyer network, including the earning of Tier Points and Avios on eligible flights, and a minimum of 12 Reward Seats on every flight, starting from as little as £1 plus 18,500 Avios.

