British Gypsum chooses Headway Sussex as one of their charities of the year

Headway Sussex is delighted to announce that British Gypsum has chosen the charity, alongside another local organisation, as one of its Charities of the Year for 2025. This exciting partnership will see British Gypsum staff from the Robertsbridge site, customers, and partners taking part in fundraising activities and awareness campaigns over the coming year to support the vital work Headway Sussex delivers across the region.

British Gypsum’s commitment to supporting the local community will have a real and lasting impact for people living with brain injuries in Sussex. The charity provides specialist rehabilitation, emotional support, and community-based activities for adults who have experienced an acquired brain injury through accident, illness, or trauma.

In the UK, more than 350,000 people are admitted to hospital with an acquired brain injury every year – that’s one person every 90 seconds (Headway UK), and many are left facing lifelong challenges. Headway Sussex works to ensure that no one in the county has to face those challenges alone.

Ian Foster, CEO at Headway Sussex, said:

“We are so grateful to British Gypsum for choosing us as one of their Charities of the Year. This partnership is about raising awareness of brain injury, breaking down barriers to inclusion, and building a more supportive community for the people we work with. Every pound raised will go directly towards helping local people rebuild their lives and regain independence after brain injury.”

Through British Gypsum’s support, Headway Sussex will be able to reach even more people in need — from providing cognitive reablement and practical advice, to helping individuals reconnect with friends, hobbies, and their community.

For more information about Headway Sussex and how you can support the charity, visit www.headwaysussex.org.uk.