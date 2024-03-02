Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards, which are sponsored by Just Eat, aim to showcase culinary excellence from across the kebab food industry.

This year marks the 12th year of the honour with its latest winners highlighting two of Sussex's best kebab restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dem Shish Restaurant, in Worth Road, Crawley, took home the Best Newcomer Restaurant in London/Outside London award, while E G Charcoal Grill in Railway Approach, East Grinstead, scooped the coveted Best Takeaway Regional gong.

Dem Shish Restaurant, in Worth Road, Crawley, took home the Best Newcomer Restaurant in London/Outside London at the 12th British Kebab Awards. Pictures courtesy of Google

The prestigious awards ceremony, founded by Ibrahim Dogus, a prominent figure in the British business community, was a night filled with excitement and celebration of the vibrant kebab industry.

Mr Dogus said: “The 12th British Kebab Awards continue to highlight the incredible talent and innovation within our beloved kebab industry.

“This event is a testament to the hard work and dedication of those who contribute to making the UK's kebab scene truly exceptional.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh Phillipson, director of sales at Just Eat said: “We would like to congratulate all the winners and finalists of this year’s British Kebab Awards, which we’ve proudly supported for over a decade.

E G Charcoal Grill in Railway Approach, East Grinstead, scooped the coveted Best Takeaway Regional gong

“Despite the multiple and complex challenges restaurant businesses face, these awards recognise the resilient individuals who ensure this pioneering industry continues to thrive.”

The awards ceremony, held at Park Plaza Westminster Hotel on Tuesday, February 27, featured prominent judges such as James O’Brien, Nadhim Zahawi MP, Sharon Hodgson MP, Alison Thewlis MP, and many other well known names who carefully evaluated the entries to determine the best in various categories.

Keynote speakers, including Leigh Philipson of Just Eat and Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the awards, added to the evening's significance, discussing the kebab industry's contributions to the UK economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kebab industry is a powerhouse, contributing over £2.8 billion and employing over 200,000 people across the country.