British Kebab Awards 2024: Crawley and East Grinstead restaurants scoop top accolades
The awards, which are sponsored by Just Eat, aim to showcase culinary excellence from across the kebab food industry.
This year marks the 12th year of the honour with its latest winners highlighting two of Sussex's best kebab restaurants.
Dem Shish Restaurant, in Worth Road, Crawley, took home the Best Newcomer Restaurant in London/Outside London award, while E G Charcoal Grill in Railway Approach, East Grinstead, scooped the coveted Best Takeaway Regional gong.
The prestigious awards ceremony, founded by Ibrahim Dogus, a prominent figure in the British business community, was a night filled with excitement and celebration of the vibrant kebab industry.
Mr Dogus said: “The 12th British Kebab Awards continue to highlight the incredible talent and innovation within our beloved kebab industry.
“This event is a testament to the hard work and dedication of those who contribute to making the UK's kebab scene truly exceptional.”
Leigh Phillipson, director of sales at Just Eat said: “We would like to congratulate all the winners and finalists of this year’s British Kebab Awards, which we’ve proudly supported for over a decade.
“Despite the multiple and complex challenges restaurant businesses face, these awards recognise the resilient individuals who ensure this pioneering industry continues to thrive.”
The awards ceremony, held at Park Plaza Westminster Hotel on Tuesday, February 27, featured prominent judges such as James O’Brien, Nadhim Zahawi MP, Sharon Hodgson MP, Alison Thewlis MP, and many other well known names who carefully evaluated the entries to determine the best in various categories.
Keynote speakers, including Leigh Philipson of Just Eat and Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the awards, added to the evening's significance, discussing the kebab industry's contributions to the UK economy.
The kebab industry is a powerhouse, contributing over £2.8 billion and employing over 200,000 people across the country.
With over 20 thousand small and independent kebab restaurants and takeaways, the industry is on the rise, paving the way for the kebab to become the national dish of Britain.