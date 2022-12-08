Horsham District Council worked in partnership this year with the Education Development Trust and Collyer’s College to bring together a broad range of career opportunities at the 2022 Careers Fair on 26 November in the Sports Hall of Collyer’s College.

Hundreds of local job hunters of all ages and abilities looking for paid work, voluntary work or new training opportunities came along to view all that was on offer and talk to recruiting employees.

The Fair was a great opportunity for those seeking a job, thinking of changing their existing one, or considering on-the-job training through an apprenticeship to meet a wide range of employers eager to recruit and grow their organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just some of the employers and training providers attending were:

Horsham District Council recruiting at the Careers Fair

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham District Council, Stagecoach, Creative Technology, Wizz Air, Border Force, Thales, Turning Tides, Home Instead, Perfect Start, Christopher Robin, West Sussex Libraries, BW Cars, Thales, MK Survey, First Recruitment Services and West Sussex Transport.

The Thales stand at the Careers Fair

Advertisement Hide Ad