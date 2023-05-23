Edit Account-Sign Out
Bubble tea company plans to open in Chichester

A bubble tea company has laid out plans to open a new shop in Chichester city centre.
By Joe Stack
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:28 BST

Meowko, which is already established with shop in Brighton, has set its sights on an empty unit on the north side of Crane Street.

The company is seeking permission to place signage outside the shop which reads ‘Meowko – Taiwanese tea room and bubble tea’.

A determination deadline has been set for June 28 this year.

The shop in Crane Street, ChichesterThe shop in Crane Street, Chichester
If successful, the shop would join a number of other independent businesses in the street with craft beer bar The Escapist sitting opposite, Squire’s Cafe next door and more.

You can find out more about the plans here: CC/23/00950/ADV

