A bubble tea company has laid out plans to open a new shop in Chichester city centre.

Meowko, which is already established with shop in Brighton, has set its sights on an empty unit on the north side of Crane Street.

The company is seeking permission to place signage outside the shop which reads ‘Meowko – Taiwanese tea room and bubble tea’.

A determination deadline has been set for June 28 this year.

The shop in Crane Street, Chichester

If successful, the shop would join a number of other independent businesses in the street with craft beer bar The Escapist sitting opposite, Squire’s Cafe next door and more.